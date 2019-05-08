|
SOUTH OTSELIC: Anthony J. Stolo, Jr., 70, of Billy Brown Rd., passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Community Memorial Hospital in Hamilton.He was born March 26, 1949, a son of the late Anthony J., Sr. and Phyllis I. Sorrell Stolo. He received his early education at St. Mary's School in New York Mills and graduated high school in New York Mills. On July 5, 1986, Anthony married Christina L. Hunter in Vernon Center, NY. They lived in Florida returning to Central New York in 1995. Anthony was a commercial painter and wall paperer, owning and operating Stolo Painting. He enjoyed country music, cars, tinkering in his garage, and he made sure that everything had a place.Surviving are his wife, Chris; his children, Timothy J. Stolo and Amy James of New Hartford; Tamara "Tammy" Stolo of Utica; Tera and Tom Plummer of Fort Meyers, FL; sisters and brothers-in-law, Bernadette and David L. Peck, Sr. of Vernon; Marlene and Gari McQuade of Oneida; grandchildren, Anthony Roher, Rebekah Stolo and Richard DeSalvo; his special friends Art Metz of Vernon and Joe Donlon of Oneida; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephew and cousins. He was predeceased by a daughter, Lauraine, and a brother, James.Interment in the Maple Grove Cemetery, Vernon, NY at 3pm Friday, May 10, 2019.A celebration of Anthony's life will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 2-5pm at the New Hartford American Legion Post, 89616 Clinton St., New Hartford.His family wishes to thank the staff of Community Memorial Hospital for their care and compassion.Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NY.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on May 9, 2019