CLINTON- Antonio J. Rebollo, 67, formerly of Chittenango passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at the Lutheran Home in Clinton. Born in Oneida, Antonio was raised in Chittenango graduating from Chittenango High School. He was a long time resident of Oneida and Stockbridge. He was employed for 40 years in the family Rebollo Masonry business retiring 10 years ago. He was predeceased by his parents, Antonio and Melvina Rebollo. He is survived by his daughters, Kelly Rodriguez (Efrain) of Virginia, Tina Rebollo of Connecticut, Kealy Jaeger-Soullas (Christopher) of Camden, and Koliel Parker (Zach) of Utica; his brothers, Angelo “Jay” Rebollo of Pennsylvania and Arthur Rebollo of Chittenango; his sisters, Maxine Steger and Susan Dubar, both of Camillus; his grandchildren, Sean, Victoria, Athena, Dahlia, Antonio, Louis, Damian, Leviathan, and Everly; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Salt Springs Rd., Chittenango. Face masks and social distancing are required. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 441 W. Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, N.Y., 13204. G.F. ZIMMER F.H. CHITTENANGO 315-687-3366 http://www.lastingmemories.com/antonio-j-rebollo

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
