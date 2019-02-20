|
|
Arlene E. Ball, 94, of Perryville, NY, passed away peacefully Friday, February 15, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was under the exceptional care of the Crouse Community Center in Morrisville.Arlene was born April 11, 1924 in the Town of Nelson, NY, daughter of the late Elmer and Augusta Judd. She married D. Perry Ball on July 7, 1944 in Morrisville. He predeceased her in May 1985. Arlene was the office manager for Perry Ball & Son until retiring in 1981. She had previously worked at Bristol Labs in Syracuse.Arlene was a member of the Perryville United Methodist Church and the Bone Builders group at the church. She enjoyed bowling and square dancing, as well as reading, cake decorating, knitting, and quilting.Surviving are her children, David and Linda Ball of Wampsville; Kathy and Peter Matzel of Chittenango; and Melissa and William Anderson of Massillon, OH; a brother, LaVerne Judd of East Syracuse; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Ronald Joseph Ball, and a brother, Lawrence Judd.A Memorial Service will be held at the Perryville United Methodist Church on April 27, 2019 at 10 AM. Interment will be in the Perryville Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Perryville United Methodist Church, 2770 Perryville Rd., Canastota, NY 13032.Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville, NY.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes, Inc. œ Morrisville, NY http://www.lastingmemories.com/arlene-e-ball
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2019