DURHAMVILLE- Arthur A. Hill, of Durhamville, passed away on Sunday evening, Oct. 11, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Taunton, Mass., the son of Roger S. Hill and Dorothy E. Anderson Hill. Arthur lived his early years in the Albany, N.Y., area, as well as Georgeville, Quebec Canada. He graduated High School in Virginia. He enlisted with the 27 th Infantry Division of the NY National Guard on March 20, 1951. On Dec. 7, 1953 he enlisted with the US Army at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He served with eight U.S. Army Korea Posts in the Continental U.S. as well as the Northwest Territories in Canada. He also served as U.S. Army Military Policeman. He was Honorably Discharged on Aug. 26, 1957. A month later, on Sept. 28, 1957 he had the great joy in his life by uniting in Holy Matrimony with Anne Marie Drummond in St. John’s Episcopal Church Oneida. Art was employed for over 20 years as a freight driver with Consolidated Freightways in Marcy, N.Y. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Anne; his three daughters, LeeAnne and companion Steve Donlon of Canastota, Valerie Hill of Sherrill and Claudia (Rob) Hite of Endwell; seven granddaughters, Jennifer Morawski, Karen Morawski, Linda Morawski, Mary Morawski, Haley Ritter, Kira Ritter and Ella Ritter; three sisters, Janet (Carl) Fitch of Scotia, Janice Hill of Scotia and Priscilla Crawford of Matthews, N.C.; a sister-in-law, Linda Hill of South Lake Tahoe, Calif.; a brother, Roger (Patricia) Hill of Phoenix, Ariz.; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two sisters, Anne Rohleder and Marion LaGrange, and two brothers, Walter Hill and Colin Hill. Funeral Mass of the Requiem Eucharist will be held on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at 1 p.m. from St. John’s Episcopal Church. 341 Main Street Oneida with the Very Rev. Arthur “Nick” Smith officiating You may also view the service on Facebook via https://www.stjohnsoneida.org
Funeral Mass of the Requiem Eucharist will be held on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at 1 p.m. from St. John's Episcopal Church. 341 Main Street Oneida with the Very Rev. Arthur "Nick" Smith officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Grove Cemetery Durhamville. Family and friends are invited and may call on Wednesday 4 to 6 p.m. at the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., 342 Main St., Oneida. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, 342 Main Street Oneida, N.Y., 13421
