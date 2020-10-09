ONEIDA- Arthur Morris, 75, passed peacefully on Sept. 24, 2020, supported by loving family & friends after a 5 year battle with prostate cancer. Art was preceded in Death by parents: Arthur Morris, Sr., and Mildred Brooks-Morris of Oneida, N.Y. Art is survived by wife of 36 years, Paulette; sons, Mikhail and Iain; first wife, Susan; sons Gary (wife Marcia, children Evan, Sam, and Katy); Eric (wife Pam, children Bryn and Emmy); and daughter, Jennifer Ahlstrom (husband Dave, children Annika, Alyse and Drew). A Celebration of Life will be held Oct 17, 2020, atMayger-Downing Church: 80071 Life Lane, Clatskanie, Ore., 97016 with Service and Song at 10 a.m. Burgers and brats with pot luck and open tributes to follow. Art was a loving husband and father, had a great sense of humor and he enjoyed travel and farming. Condolences/Remembrances can be sent to family members, Mayger-Downing Church or Community Home Health and Hospice, www.chhh.org
360-425-8510, who all so lovingly cared for Art. http://www.lastingmemories.com/arthur-morris