Wampsville: Arthur W. “Art” Lanz, age 77, of S. Court Street, Wampsville, NY, passed away peacefully in his home on January 25, 2020 with his wife and daughter by his side.He was born on May 26, 1942 in Oneida, the second son of Stanley and Madeline Graves Lanz.Art was a graduate of Oneida High School and retired from Oneida Limited Silversmiths in 2001. Art had a love/hate relationship with the NY Yankees and a hate/hate relationship with Andrew Cuomo.For many years Art traveled the breakfast circuit with his dear friend Bill Boylan and brother Charlie. He also enjoyed numerous weekends at his camp with extended family.On December 18, 1982, in Oneida Castle, he married the former Patricia Strong.He is survived by his wife of thirty-seven years, Pat. He is also survived by his son Steven of Camden, NC, his daughter Lyndee Adle of Oneida, and his two precious grandchildren, Jacob Adle of Oneida and Krislyn Adle of Oneonta. He is also survived by two sisters, Geraldine Haskell of Oneida and Patty Trost of Pinehurst, NC, two brothers and one sister-in-law, Don (Mary Jane) Lanz of Oneida and Charlie Lanz of Oneida Castle.He was predeceased by his parents, his brother George Lanz and sister Liz Houseman.Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 12:00 (noon) to 3:00 p.m. at the Malecki Funeral Home Inc., 23 Front Street, Vernon, NY. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home immediately following the calling hours with Kurt Johnson officiating. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/arthur-w-art-lanz
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Jan. 28, 2020