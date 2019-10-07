|
CANASTOTA - Ashley L. Lomberk 31, Richard Lane, died Thursday, October 3, 2019, at her home.Born in Fort Hood, Texas, on September 22, 1988, she was the daughter of Michael and Sherry Lynn Stevens Lomberk. A lifelong resident of the Canastota area, Ashley was a graduate of Canastota High School.Ashely was employed with Thermold Corporation of Canastota. Her greatest joy in life were her three children.Surviving are her three children, Dante’ T. Vaughan, Jaxton Yost and Myiah Bush, all at home; her mother, Sherry Lomberk and Anthony Lorraine of Canastota and her father and step mother, Michael and Dara Lomberk of Newport, NC; her brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Felicia Lomberk of Schofield Barracks, HI; her boyfriend, John Bush of Lakeland, FL; her four step-sisters; her maternal grandparents, Marcia Kiser and Douglas Stevens, both of Canastota and her paternal grandmother, Marilyn Lomberk of Florida; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.Friends and relatives may call at the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 300 South Peterboro Street, Canastota, 2-6 PM, Tuesday. Her funeral service will follow at 6 PM, with the Reverend Anthony Tosti, officiating.To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota http://www.lastingmemories.com/ashley-l-lomberk
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2019