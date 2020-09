Or Copy this URL to Share

Sherrill- A memorial Mass to celebrate the lives of Athalie G. Wiley who passed away on April 12, 2020 and her husband William A. Wiley who passed away on July 22, 2020 will be celebrated on Saturday September 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Helena’s Church, 210 Primo Ave., Sherrill, NY. All attending are required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store