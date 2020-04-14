Home

POWERED BY

Services
Malecki Funeral Home
464 Sherrill Rd
Sherrill, NY 13461
315-363-4110
Resources
More Obituaries for Athalie Wiley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Athalie Gerard Wiley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Athalie Gerard Wiley Obituary
Sherrill: The Wiley family mourns the loss of their matriarch, Athalie Gerard Wiley, 93, of Sherrill, NY, who passed away peacefully, on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 with her husband William Wiley, by her side, after a brief illness at The Extended Care Facility in Oneida NY. Athalie is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, William A. Wiley of Sherrill, her children; Cathy (Dick) Stull, Diane (John) Bower, Bill (Donna Davis) Wiley, Patti (Patrick) Caulfield and 10 grandchildren; Marcia Stull, Mark Stull, Taryn (Wiley) and Brian Rio, Ben and Tania Wiley, Carol (Wiley) and Andrew Fox, John Bower, William and Serena Bower, Patrick Caulfield, Margaret Caulfield, and Daniel Caulfield and 9 great grandchildren. Athalie Marie Gerard was born in Watertown, NY to Marjorie and W Frederick Gerard on November 18, 1926. She was predeceased by her sister Eva Kraft. She graduated from Massena High School in 1943 and also attended Watertown High School. She graduated from the Plattsburgh School of Nursing and went on to continue her training at NY Presbyterian Hospital in New York City. She completed her bachelor’s degree in Education at SUNY Oswego. She retired in 1985 as an instructor of LPN students at the Madison-Oneida Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) in Verona, NY. She was instrumental in writing the NYS LPN nursing curriculum for BOCES programs statewide. On April 3, 1948, our mother married the love of her life, Bill Wiley. They moved to Sherrill in 1962 and raised their 4 children. She was a wonderful mother who had a special relationship with each one of her children and grandchildren. We will always remember the great neighbors, parties and family holidays at 209 Leonard Street.Our mother was a strong woman who lived a wonderful life. She had a great will to live and a strong Catholic faith. She was a loyal friend and will be sorely missed by all. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the Oneida Hospital, Extended Care Facility, and Brookdale Senior Living Community Staff for their special care and support of our mother. A special thanks to Dr. James Vanderhoof for his personal care and attention.Due to the pandemic, a private burial service will be held for the family. There will be a Mass and celebration of our mother's life to be determined at a future date. Malecki Funeral Home will be handling all the arrangements. http://www.lastingmemories.com/athalie-gerard-wiley
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Athalie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -