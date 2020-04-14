|
Sherrill: The Wiley family mourns the loss of their matriarch, Athalie Gerard Wiley, 93, of Sherrill, NY, who passed away peacefully, on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 with her husband William Wiley, by her side, after a brief illness at The Extended Care Facility in Oneida NY. Athalie is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, William A. Wiley of Sherrill, her children; Cathy (Dick) Stull, Diane (John) Bower, Bill (Donna Davis) Wiley, Patti (Patrick) Caulfield and 10 grandchildren; Marcia Stull, Mark Stull, Taryn (Wiley) and Brian Rio, Ben and Tania Wiley, Carol (Wiley) and Andrew Fox, John Bower, William and Serena Bower, Patrick Caulfield, Margaret Caulfield, and Daniel Caulfield and 9 great grandchildren. Athalie Marie Gerard was born in Watertown, NY to Marjorie and W Frederick Gerard on November 18, 1926. She was predeceased by her sister Eva Kraft. She graduated from Massena High School in 1943 and also attended Watertown High School. She graduated from the Plattsburgh School of Nursing and went on to continue her training at NY Presbyterian Hospital in New York City. She completed her bachelor’s degree in Education at SUNY Oswego. She retired in 1985 as an instructor of LPN students at the Madison-Oneida Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) in Verona, NY. She was instrumental in writing the NYS LPN nursing curriculum for BOCES programs statewide. On April 3, 1948, our mother married the love of her life, Bill Wiley. They moved to Sherrill in 1962 and raised their 4 children. She was a wonderful mother who had a special relationship with each one of her children and grandchildren. We will always remember the great neighbors, parties and family holidays at 209 Leonard Street.Our mother was a strong woman who lived a wonderful life. She had a great will to live and a strong Catholic faith. She was a loyal friend and will be sorely missed by all. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the Oneida Hospital, Extended Care Facility, and Brookdale Senior Living Community Staff for their special care and support of our mother. A special thanks to Dr. James Vanderhoof for his personal care and attention.Due to the pandemic, a private burial service will be held for the family. There will be a Mass and celebration of our mother's life to be determined at a future date. Malecki Funeral Home will be handling all the arrangements. http://www.lastingmemories.com/athalie-gerard-wiley
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2020