Oneida: Austin A. Newman at the age of 96, formerly of 219 Wilson Street, Oneida, N.Y. died Saturday April 11, 2020 at the Colonial Park Nursing Home, Rome, N.Y. where he had been a resident since 2010.Austin was born in Oneida, N.Y. on January 9, 1924, the son of Walterand Doris Bennett Newman. He was a graduate of Oneida High School and served in the U.S. Army Air Force Tactical Group in WWII from 1943 to 1944. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal which was a prestigious honor. He married Mary McKinstry in 1960 and the couple were married for 46 years. He worked in the maintenance department of Oneida Limited in Sherrill, N.Y. for 23 years.Austin was a country singer and played guitar. He toured Canada and NewYork with “The Radio Ranch Boys” His favorite past time was going to Sweets Inn and Sweets on the Beach, having a meal and enjoying everyone’s company. He would always come loaded with jokes and couldn’t wait to share them with his friends. He was an inspiration to many for his outlook on life. He had always been a hard worker and had a smile on his face where ever he went. His love of music was shared at all family reunions and events. Many enjoyed his cover songs and songs he wrote himself. Even in the nursing home he was asked by the activity staff to sing on occasion which he always gladly accepted.Austin is survived by a daughter, Michelle Newman, her partner Ted Kistner,of Oneida, grandchildren Jordan, Cash, and Tristan Kistner, a brother, Ed Newman of Corfu, N.Y. and several family members in Rome and Corfu, N.Y.Due to the national health crisis there will be no calling hours and a service will be held at the convenience of the family with the Rev. Neil D. Coe of Munnsville, N.Y. officiating. Burial will be made in Glenwood Cemetery, Oneida, N.Y. The Fiore Funeral Home, 303 Main Street, Oneida, N.Y. is in charge of the arrangements. Fiore Funeral Home 303 Main Street Oneida, N.Y. 13421 315-363-6100 http://www.lastingmemories.com/austin-a-newman
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2020