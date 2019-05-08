|
MORRISVILLE: Barbara A. Golley, 83, of West Main St., passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.She was born August 13, 1935 in Oneida, a daughter of Roger and Julia Hawber Grinnell and received her education in local schools. On October 6, 1949, Barbara married Howard J. Golley in Chittenango. He predeceased her on February 12, 2015. Barbara was a homemaker who devoted her life to raising her family. She was very active in her community, volunteering for the Madison County Office for the Aging, where she and Howard received many awards including Senior Citizen of the Year. She was a 4-H leader for many years and a member of the Pleasant Valley Reading Circle.Surviving are her children, Rick and Marcie Golley of Norwich; Leonard Golley of Utica; Philip and Kim Golley of Malta; Patty and Jeff Richmond of Morrisville;Ken and Anna Golley of Chittenango; Beverly and Pete Howlett of Lowville; Roger Golley of Jamaica Plains, MA; Jeff and Kelly Golley of Morrisville; Barb Golley of Bouckville; Jerry and Lisa Golley of Vienna VA; a brother and sister-in-law, Otto and Carol Grinnell of Waterville; sister, Julia Gernhardt of Indiana; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephew and cousins. She was predeceased by a son, Steven H. Golley on March 16, 2018.Funeral services will be held at 4pm Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville, followed by interment in the Morrisville Cemetery.Friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Friday from 2-4pm prior to the service.Contributions in her memory may be made to S.E.V.A.C., PO Box 1030, Morrisville, NY 13408; or to the Office for the Aging, 138 Dominick Bruno Blvd., Canastota, NY 13032.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes, Inc. http://www.lastingmemories.com/barbara-a-golley
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on May 9, 2019