BARBARA A. ROWLANDS
1955 - 2020
ONEIDA - Barbara A. Rowlands, 65, Abe’s Way, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Abraham House, Rome, where she had been a resident for the past six days, surrounded by her loving family.Born in Oswego, on June 8, 1955, she was the daughter of William H. and Frances La Vaute Hall. A lifelong resident of the area, Barbara was a graduate of Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School . She continued her education, earning her nursing degree from Upstate Hospital, School of Nursing, and took coronary care courses, She married Steven L. Rowlands, in Oneida, on August 9, 1975.Prior to her retirement in 2018, Barb was a professional registered nurse with forty-three years of service. She was employed with Oneida Healthcare Center and previously with Dr. John Nebzydoski.Barb was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, The Zonta Club of Oneida, National Nursing Association, was involved with the PTA and her sons’ athletic events and organizations, was a big advocate of St. Jude’s, and felt great joy in spending time with her family.Surviving besides her husband, Steven; are three sons, Adam M. (Pamela) Rowlands of Cazenovia, Daniel S. (Crystal) Rowlands of Oneida, and Timothy A. (Jackie) Rowlands of Abilene, Kansas; two sisters, Martha Hall, and Linda (James) Hurd, both of New Bern, NC; and six grandchildren, Natalie, Makennah, Reese, Cale, Heath, and Adelaide.Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Wednesday, July 1st, from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, with the Reverend Ralph Jordan, officiating. Interment will be made in Valley View Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home, 4:00 to 8 PM, Tuesday. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, facial masks must be worn and social distancing will be requested. Contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc, 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/barbara-a-rowlands

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
JUL
1
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
260 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-4020
