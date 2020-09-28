Barbara A. Wilcox, 60, of Davis Corners Rd., Morrisville, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at River Hospital in Alexandria Bay, NY.She was born August 21, 1960 in Oneida, NY, a daughter of Carlton and Margaret Priest Williams and was a graduate of Cazenovia High School. She married Everett “Rusty” Marshall Sr. who predeceased her in 2012. On September 30, 2005, Barbara married Neal Wilcox in Cazenovia. Barbara was a custodian at SUNY Morrisville. She had also worked at the Marshall Diner in Cazenovia for 17 years. She loved her wine, slushies, bowling and plants. She enjoyed spending weekends at camp up north. Barbara was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother whose family was her greatest joy.Surviving are her husband, Neal; children, Michelle Marshall of Chittenango; Everett “Russ” Marshall, Jr. of Cazenovia; and Heather Wilcox of McGraw; her beloved grandchildren, Ava, Matthew and Caylee Marshall; Jordan Young, Camdyn Caperton and Adylinn Malchek; sisters, Brenda (Joseph) Speh and Sharon Williams of FL; Susan Sagor of TX; brothers, Chuck Williams and Peter Girard of NY; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by two sisters, Jean Greeny and Janis Bruinsma.A Memorial Service will be held at 2pm Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville, followed by interment in the Peterboro Cemetery.Friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Thursday from 11am to 2pm prior to the service.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/barbara-a-wilcox