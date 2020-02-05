|
|
Canastota: Barbara Fera Dolci, of 108 MacArthur Parkway, Canastota, NY 13032 passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. She was born on March 4, 1923, in Philadelphia, PA, the daughter of the late Frank Fera and Teresa Fura Fera. She attended St. Francis De Sales School in Philadelphia and Oneida High School. Barbara was married to Dino Dolci on March 4, 1977 in Canastota, he passed away on November 13, 2014. She was very active in bowling, having been in both Oneida and Canastota Leagues.She was past President of Oneida’s Bowling Association, a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 140 in Canastota, NY, having served as President and Treasurer. She was also a past President of the Madison County American Legion. She was a charter member of Kanon Valley Country Club and a member of the 18 Hole League. Barbara was employed for 8 years with the Hartford Insurance Company in the claims department. She obtained her State Insurance License and was employed with the Baratt-Ryder Insurance Agency, retiring after 32 years.She is survived by her sister-in-law, Susan Fera of Verona, a nephew Louis (Kimberly) Fera of Verona, a niece, Mary Rebeck of Oneida, a great-nephew Andrew Fera of Albany, two great-nieces, Amy (Rebeck) and Jeff Wyzykiewicz of Alma, NY, Amanda Rebeck of Buffalo, her dear friends, Rosemary and Anthony Mascari of Canastota, and Sue and William McKay of Wampsville, NY.Beside her husband Dino, she was predeceased by her mother and stepfather, Theresa and Joseph Richardell, her two daughters, Gineen Vigilante of Syracuse, Theresa Vigilante of Canastota, three brothers, Louis Fera while serving with the US Coast Guard in Long Island, Albert Fera of Oneida, and Frank Fera of Verona.A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 am from the Fiore Funeral Home, 317 South Peterboro Street, Canastota, NY with the Rev. Anthony Tosti of Canastota, NY officiating. There will be no public calling hours. She will be placed in her mausoleum in St. Agatha’s Cemetery, Canastota, NY. Fiore Funeral Home 317 South Peterboro St. Canastota, N.Y. 13032 315-697-2296 http://www.lastingmemories.com/barbara-fera-dolci
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2020