|
|
Barbara “Penny” Group, 80 of Sherrill, NY joined our Lord early Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in Orange City, FL.Penny was born in Cleveland, Ohio on December 30,1938 to Dr. Fred and Sally Kelly. Penny enjoyed a full life that included a variety of careers and hobbies, but her greatest joy came from the pride of being a mother, grandmother and great grandmother.She was married to John “Boomer” Group for 34 years until his passing in 2002. Boomer and Penny enjoyed an active social life together in their community and as members of St. Helena’s Catholic Church in Sherrill, NY. Penny later moved to Florida to spend her remaining years with family.She is survived by her 5 children; Tami Zombek (Oneida, NY), Jennifer Dick (Scarsdale, NY), John and Melinda Group (DeLeon Springs, FL), Jacque and Greg Moyer (Oneida, NY) and Thomas and Juliet Group (Longwood,FL) as well as 3 siblings, 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.Penny will be remembered for her passion for cooking, knitting and baking for family and friends. Her loving heart touched so many and her beautiful smile will be missed forever.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at St. Helena’s Church, 210 Primo Ave., Sherrill, where a funeral mass will be held. Father William Mesmer will officiate. Burial will be in Valley View Cemetery, Oneida, NY.Death takes the body. God takes the soul. Our minds hold the memories. Our hearts keep the love. Our faith lets us know we will meet again. http://www.lastingmemories.com/barbara-penny-group
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019