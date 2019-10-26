Home

Barbara “Penny” Group, 80 of Sherrill, NY joined our Lord early Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in Orange City, FL.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at St. Helena’s Church, 210 Primo Ave., Sherrill, where a funeral mass will be held. Father William Mesmer will officiate. Burial will be in Valley View Cemetery, Oneida, NY.Death takes the body. God takes the soul. Our minds hold the memories. Our hearts keep the love. Our faith lets us know we will meet again. http://www.lastingmemories.com/barbara-penny-group-1
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019
