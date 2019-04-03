|
|
Vernon Center-Barbara J. Noble, 82, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 24th, 2019. Predeceased by her husband, Archer L. Noble Sr., the children Archer Noble Jr., Deborah (Noble) Davis, and Thomas Noble, honor her by holding sacred the memories of her quick wit, perseverance, and the blanket of unconditional love she wrapped us in. Out at the farm she was treated like royalty. Youngest grandson Nick made it official by getting Barbara a sparkling tiara, crowning her, and proclaimed her "Queen of the farm!" - Rosebud, our "therapy" lab, sealed the deal with a muzzle-nuzzle. Kristen Noble, Barbara's daughter-in-law, spent the last months of Barbara's life as her primary care taker. They were two peas in a laughter pod! Barbara shared stories from childhood and her experiences in the Air Force while Kristen transcribed a biographical history that Barb's own children did not know. (On a sour note, those two would gang up on Bucky and he could not get away with anything!). Barbara, her children, and Kristen want to express their eternal gratitude to the extended family that were so kind to her and Arch during the last years of their lives. A knit pillow, dinners, baked goods, a stop-in visit, phone calls, cards, and moving tractors are but a few of the ingredients that made up a big batch of love!Barbara lived an extraordinarily rich life. Raised in the states of Washington and Michigan as a child, Barbara grew her wings and took flight in the United States Air Force. Stationed at Eglin Air Force Base in Western Florida, she was a statistician for the 96th Test and Evaluation Wing of air delivered weapon systems. It was also in the Air Force that she met the love of her life, Arch Sr. Once married, they brought three feisty children into the world, after which, Arch gave Barb the green light to test the waters in the job market. She started as a bookkeeper/accountant for Edward J. Brown's Furniture Store in Oneida, went to college at Goddard, Vermont, became a computer sorter operator, computer programmer, computer programmer instructor, and eventually ended up as a metallurgist working for Crouse Hinds in Syracuse, NY. - she took a lot of night courses. Her life will be celebrated at a graveside ceremony at 11:00AM, on Saturday, April 13, Maple Grove Cemetery in Vernon, New York. After the ceremony, there will be a get-together at the Verona Methodist Church, Main St., Verona. http://www.lastingmemories.com/barbara-j-noble
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 4, 2019