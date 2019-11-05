|
|
Sherrill: Barbara Jean Deyo, age 90, formerly of Betsinger Road passed away October 26, 2019 in Tennessee where she has resided for the past few years with her daughter.She was born on November 11, 1928 in Durhamville, New York a daughter of the late Vosley and Bertha (Reese) Drummond.On June 28, 1947 Barbara Jean and Emerson “Sy” Deyo were united in marriage and shared that loving union until Mr. Deyo’s death on December 6, 2000.Prior to her retirement Barbara Jean was employed in the plating department of Oneida Limited Silversmiths.Barbara Jean was a loving and caring, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother that most enjoyed her time spent with her family.Surviving are two sons, Gary (Roxanne) Deyo, Scott (Ruth Ann) Deyo, daughter Sandi (Steven) Davis, five beloved grandchildren, Kari (Andrew) Haven, Michael Deyo, Allen (Heather) Deyo, Jennifer (Kevin) Champney and Daniel (Jennifer)Deyo, fourteen great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.Barbara was predeceased by her husband Emerson and grandson James Davis.Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Grove Cemetery, Irish Ridge Road, Durhamville, New York. http://www.lastingmemories.com/barbara-jean-deyo
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2019