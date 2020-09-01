1/1
Barbara M. Morgan
Barbara Miller Morgan, 86, born in Smithfield, NY July 2, 1934 first daughter of the late Victor and Louise (Nodecker) Miller, passed away August 8, 2020 while residing at the Cross City Nursing Home. She was raised and graduated from High School in Canastota, NY. Mrs. Morgan was a devoted wife of 21 years and widowed to John F. Morgan who retired from the U.S. Air Force and they resettled in Canastota to raise their family. Barbara is survived by her children Victor, Valli (Bill), and Vance (Debbie) who continue to reside in upstate New York and Vincent (Jill) who reside in Steinhatchee, FL, as well as four grandsons. She was predeceased by her sister Sydney (Miller) Collins and is survived by her sister Cheryl (Miller) LaFleur of Port Richey, FL and other extended family members from Florida, New York, and Indiana. A graveside ceremony will be held on Monday, September 7, 2020 at the Peterboro Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc. 201 James St. Canastota, NY 13032. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Southern Baptist Missions Ministry. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Barbara Morgan, please visit Tribute Storejhomerballfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/barbara-m-morgan

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Sep. 1 to Sep. 6, 2020.
