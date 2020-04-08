|
Barbara Mlasgar, 85, of Hamilton, NY, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse.She was born in W. Hazelton, PA on April 29, 1934 a daughter of the late Nicholas and Anna Mesko Evancho and graduated from West Hazelton High School. On August 7, 1955 she married James Mlasgar in St. Joseph’s Church in Hazelton, PA. Mrs. Mlasgar was employed by Hamilton High School as an attendance officer. She was a member of St. Mary’s Church, Hamilton and the Altar and Rosary Society.Surviving are her husband, Jim; two daughters and sons-in-law, Kathleen and John Pinney of Sherburne, Mary Elizabeth and Paul Waite of TX; three sons, Gary Mlasgar of Eaton, Gregory Mlasgar of New Mexico and James Mlasgar, Jr. of Hamilton; 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren; a sister Mary Widick of CA, a brother Steven Evancho of W. Hazelton, PA and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Mark Steven Mlasgar, a daughter, Jennifer Ann Mlasgar; three brothers, Peter, Nicholas and John Evancho, a sister, Anna Miga, and a daughter-in-law, Cindy Mlasgar.Due to current health concerns and in keeping with CDC regulations at this time, interment in Calvary Cemetery, Drums, PA will be private.Contributions in Barbara’s memory may be made to St. Mary’s Altar & Rosary Society, 16 Wylie St., Hamilton, NY 13346.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to: burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/barbara-mlasgar
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2020