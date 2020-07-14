SHERRILL - Barbara Mosher Nurnberger, 93, died on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital.

She was born on July 19, 1926, in Oneida, the daughter of Lynn and Alice Henty Mosher.

Barbara graduated from Sherrill High School and in 1948 she graduated from SUNY-Cortland where she received her teaching degree. She went on to also earn her Master's degree from SUNY-Cortland.

She married Robert G. Nurnberger in 1949 at Christ Church United Methodist in Sherrill. He died in October of 1976.

Barbara was a physical education teacher at Morrisville Elementary School and Guilderland High School. She also coached many girls' sports and was a great advocate for girls teams and sports. She was very proud to be named the first Women's Athletic Director in the area.

She loved baseball and traveled to most of the major league ballparks across the country to see games. Barbara also went down to Florida for spring training for many years. She loved to play golf and ride her bike. She was always outside organizing a game or an event, wanting people to get outside and be active. Barbara was a very independent woman.

Barbara lived in Maine for over 30 years and made many friends there. Barbara loved to have her family visit her in Maine and always entertained them with trips to the ocean and lobster dinners. Barbara was a wonderful knitter and made many sweaters, hats and mittens for her family. She was a member of the Gethsemane Episcopal Church in Sherrill. Wherever she lived. Barbara was a member of a church and was very active in them. Barbara was a member of many church committees and worked on various rummage sales and fairs within the churches. God was a very big part of her life.

Surviving are her three daughters, Jackie (John) Duffy of New Jersey, Judy (Chip) Nickerson of Cleveland, N.Y. and Kim (Stefan) Doody of Maine; her 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband; her brother, Gary Mosher; her sister, Marilyn Green and her infant daughter, Janet.

Private graveside services will be held in Stockbridge Cemetery with Rev. Robert Kolvik-Campbell, pastor of Christ Church, United Methodist, officiating.

