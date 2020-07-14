1/1
Barbara Mosher Nurnberger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHERRILL - Barbara Mosher Nurnberger, 93, died on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital.
She was born on July 19, 1926, in Oneida, the daughter of Lynn and Alice Henty Mosher.
Barbara graduated from Sherrill High School and in 1948 she graduated from SUNY-Cortland where she received her teaching degree. She went on to also earn her Master's degree from SUNY-Cortland.
She married Robert G. Nurnberger in 1949 at Christ Church United Methodist in Sherrill. He died in October of 1976.
Barbara was a physical education teacher at Morrisville Elementary School and Guilderland High School. She also coached many girls' sports and was a great advocate for girls teams and sports. She was very proud to be named the first Women's Athletic Director in the area.
She loved baseball and traveled to most of the major league ballparks across the country to see games. Barbara also went down to Florida for spring training for many years. She loved to play golf and ride her bike. She was always outside organizing a game or an event, wanting people to get outside and be active. Barbara was a very independent woman.
Barbara lived in Maine for over 30 years and made many friends there. Barbara loved to have her family visit her in Maine and always entertained them with trips to the ocean and lobster dinners. Barbara was a wonderful knitter and made many sweaters, hats and mittens for her family. She was a member of the Gethsemane Episcopal Church in Sherrill. Wherever she lived. Barbara was a member of a church and was very active in them. Barbara was a member of many church committees and worked on various rummage sales and fairs within the churches. God was a very big part of her life.
Surviving are her three daughters, Jackie (John) Duffy of New Jersey, Judy (Chip) Nickerson of Cleveland, N.Y. and Kim (Stefan) Doody of Maine; her 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband; her brother, Gary Mosher; her sister, Marilyn Green and her infant daughter, Janet.
Private graveside services will be held in Stockbridge Cemetery with Rev. Robert Kolvik-Campbell, pastor of Christ Church, United Methodist, officiating.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Malecki Funeral Home
464 Sherrill Rd
Sherrill, NY 13461
315-363-4110
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by oneidadispatch.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved