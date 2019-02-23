|
Vernon Center-Beatrice A. “Bea” Barnes, age 74, of Vernon Center passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, February 22, 2019 in the comfort of her home with her loving family at her side. Bea was born on August 27, 1944 in Rome, New York a daughter of the late Elliot and Ruby (Hummell) Collins and was a graduate of V.V.S. School and went on to get her nursing diploma as an RN.On October 30, 1965 Bea and Robert H. Barnes were united in marriage in the Plymouth Church of Sherrill and shared that vow of over fifty-one years together until Bob’s death on March 13, 2017. Bea was a registered nurse with the Rome DDSO retiring in 1996 from that job and then went on to drive school bus until 2006 when she again retired. Bea was a member of the Vernon American Legion Post 404 Auxiliary. In her spare time she enjoyed reading and fishing; but the most important times were spent with her family.Surviving are her two sons, Brad A. Barnes and daughter-in-law Jennifer Barnes of Vernon and Lee N. Barnes of Vernon Center; one daughter Robin Barnes-Carollo and son-in-law Ronald Carollo of Rome. Six Grandchildren, Tyler Barnes, Tiara Wilson, Brooke Molnar, Collin Carollo, Julianna Molnar and Casey Carollo. One sister Janet Lenhart of Vernon Center as well as many nieces and nephews.The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to Dr. John Wight and the 5th floor nursing staff at Oneida Healthcare Extended Care FacilityIn keeping with Bea’s wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral services. Arrangements are with the Malecki Funeral Home of Vernon. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/beatrice-a-bea-barnes
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019