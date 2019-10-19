|
Oneida: Beatrice Gail Cox-Best , Blessed be God, for today, October 19, 2019.I entered into his light and grace."My life began more than eighty years ago in Oneida, NY when I was born the third daughter of Margaret Hathaway and Clayton Cox on March 20, 1937. Growing up a "country girl" in Durhamville on the banks of the old Erie Canal was both exciting and educational. My mom was musical and her talent was inspiring to me and I was fortunate to learn and play the piano for entertainment and an occasional worship service at the Durhamville Baptist Church.After graduating from Oneida High School in 1953, I attended the Utica School of Beauty Culture and worked as a beautician in Oneida. A few years later I opened Gail's Beauty Shop in Durhamville and the ladies in town were very supportive.Life changed when I married Jerry Best in 1964 and we moved to Lowell, NY and started our family. We were blessed with two children: Michael Lee Best in 1965 and Karen Adele Best in 1970. Needless to say, being a full-time mother and homemaker was a new adventure for me and with Karen's disabilities which started at six months it became a lifetime adjustment. Somehow we made it through the years with faith and perseverance with our family intact. Now, in my twilight years I have new challenges but with faith in God and my support system I will awake in his "Light".Survivors include: Gail's husband Louis "Jerry" Best of Oneida son: Michael Lee and Thomasina Best of Oneida daughter: Karen Adele Best of Oneida, grandson: Michael Louis Best and Sarah Tallman of Canastota, step-grandson: Kenneth [Mandy] Collins of Oneida, step-granddaughter: Rose Mary Relyea-Anderson of Oneida sister: Louise Cox Gardner [Ronald, deceased] of Rome and many cousins, nieces and nephews around the country.Gail was predeceased by: parents: Clayton and Margaret Cox, brothers: Charles Cox, Ted Cox and Thomas Cox sister: Loretta Cox KapshoA special thank- you is extended to the staff at the Oneida Health ECF for their support and care of Gail over the past few years and "Thanks", Janet and Paul for your visits and music which meant so much to Gail and provided her the opportunity to smile and laugh.Gail's family will be receiving family and friends at the Malecki Funeral Home 464 Sherrill Rd., Sherrill on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00pm. A Christian Funeral Service will take place at the Malecki Funeral Home on Wednesday at 11:00 am with Rev. Neil Coe officiating. Burial will take place at the Verona Cemetery at a later date. Please remember the Madison-Cortland ARC in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be sent to maleckfuneralhome.com
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2019