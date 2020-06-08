Beatrice “Bea” Bigford James, 92, of Hamilton, NY, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Crouse Community Center in Morrisville.She was born on May 18, 1928 in Flint, MI, a daughter of Ira and Myrtle Abel Bigford and attended schools in Flint, MI and Earlville NY. On September 27, 1947, Beatrice married Walter B. James in East Hamilton, NY who predeceased her on November 10, 2003. Bea was a Madison County Home Health Aide and also did private home care for several area residents. She had worked at the Earlville Paper Box Co. at one time. She was a gifted artist who sold her work at the Hamilton Farmer’s Market for many years. She was a member of the Poolville United Methodist Church.Surviving are her children, Dennis James of Sherburne; Gail and Roy Kirley of Madison; a sister, Joanne Silverman of AZ; two brothers-in-law, Art Vanas of MI and Dave Greeve of MD; 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Marguerite Bigford, Shirley Morgan, Opal Vanas and Mary Greeve; brothers, Ralph, Victor and William Bigford; and a great-granddaughter, Kaylynn Kirley.Funeral services will be held 11:00am Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 3 Preston St., Earlville followed by burial in the Earlville Cemetery.There are no calling hours.Contributions in her memory may be made to the Chenango County SPCA, 6160 County Rd. 32, Norwich, NY 13815.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/beatrice-james
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.