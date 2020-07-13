1/1
Belva Wakefield
CANASTOTA . . . Belva L. Wakefield, 97, of 107 Taylor Avenue, Canastota, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at The Grand, Chittenango, following a lengthy lengthy illness.She was born on May 22, 1923, in Oneida, the daughter of the late James and Jennie (Suits) Simmons.Belva spent her early years in Oneida, graduating from Oneida High School in 1941. She has lived in Canastota most of her life.She enjoyed fishing, flowers, and spending time with her family and her dog “Holly”.Belva married Gerald R. Wakefield on May 31, 1941, in Canastota. Gerald passed away on October 16, 1999.Surviving are: one daughter, Patricia Vanderhoff of Canastota; one granddaughter, Lisa Vanderhoff and her companion, Guy Hoffman; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Belva was predeceased by two brothers, Donald Simmons, and John Simmons, Jr.; and two sisters, Ruth Knight, and Marion Montross.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. The Rev. Anthony F. Tosti will officiate. At Belva’s request there will be no calling hours. Burial will be in St. Agatha’s Cemetery, Canastota. Arrangements are under the supervision of the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota.In her memory, contributions may be made to Wanderers’ Rest Humane Association, Inc., PO Box 535, Canastota, NY 13032. Share condolences at jhomerballfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/belva-l-wakefield

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
