Wilmington, NC: Benjamin J. Dorman, 38, of Wilmington, NC and formerly of Oneida died unexpectedly on October 27, 2019. Ben was born on December 26, 1980 in Oneida, NY the son of Ted and Kathy Dorman. He graduated from VVS High School where he was a stand-out athlete, and spent two years in the U.S. Navy. He has lived and worked in Wilmington for over ten years, where he attended Cape Fear Community College.Ben is pre-deceased by his mother Kathy Dorman. Surviving are father Ted Dorman of Sanibel Island, FL, three brothers and two sisters-in-law; Brian and Kelly Dorman of Oneida, Tom Dorman of Napa, CA and Michael and Tracy Dorman of Madison, NY; two sisters and brothers-in-law; Katie and Greg Ferrier of Malden, MA and Susan and Josh Hourihan of Fairfield, CT, and several nieces and nephews.Ben loved living near the ocean and enjoyed surfing, fishing and hunting. His favorite sport was football. Ben was loved by many, and will be greatly missed.A memorial service will be held at 1:30 on Saturday, November 2 at St. Helena's Church in Sherrill. http://www.lastingmemories.com/benjamin-j-dorman
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Oct. 31, 2019