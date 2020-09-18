ONEIDA- Benjamin Joseph Origlio, 91, formerly of Prospect Street, passed away, with his daughter by his side, on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, in the Crouse Community Center, where he had been a resident since December of 2018.Born in Oneida, on June 7, 1929, he was the son of Basil and Clara Favazza Origlio. A lifelong resident of the area, Benny was a graduate of Oneida High School, Class of 1949. He married his high school sweetheart, Anne M. Mahoney, in St. Patrick’s Church on December 29, 1951. Anne died on December 12, 2017.Benny joined the United States Air Force and was with the 174th Fighter Wing and was employed at the former Griffiss Air Force Base. As a veteran, he served during the Korean War, the Berlin Crisis and the Viet Nam War and retired from the military as a Master Sargent. Benny also owned and operated Origlio’s Wagon Wheel Restaurant and Joe’s Pizza and Sauce and was known for growing and selling gladiolas, basil and tomato plants. He was a communicant of St. Patrick’s Church, a member of the American Legion, Oneida Post # 169 and was an avid fisherman.Surviving is his daughter, Susan Niles of Oneida; his son and partner, Larry Origlio and Marc Odenwald of Washington, D.C.; his grandchildren David F. (Michelle) Niles III of Canastota and Ashlee Niles of Cicero; his five great-grandchildren, MacKenzie and Kayden Niles, Benjamin Dowling, and Sophia and Isabella Stockham; his last remaining sibling, Angeline Giancola of Auburn; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son-in-law, David F, Niles, Jr. on October 7, 2012.Benny’s family wishes to express their thanks to his exceptional caregiver, Bethany Redmond and all the nurses and aides at Crouse Community Center-D Unit. They are forever grateful for the love and care given to their Benny.Funeral services will be held12 noon, Friday from St. Patrick’s Church, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Reverend Fred Ballard, pastor. Interment, with full military honors, will be made in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. There are no public hours of visitation. Contributions, in his memory, may be made to the Crouse Community Center, 101 South Street, Morrisville, NY 13408. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com
