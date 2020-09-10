Benjamin Ostrander, 85, of Chittenango passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Abraham House in Rome. Born in Canastota, Benjamin has been a resident of Chittenango since 1950. Benjamin worked at the family dairy farm in Chittenango until 1980 and then was employed as a line worker at the former Gray Syracuse in Chittenango retiring in 1999. He was predeceased by his daughters Barbara Olmsted and Patricia Antzak-Crumb. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Linda Ostrander, his son Benjamin Jr. (Debbie), his daughter Cynthia Tysco (Thomas), his brothers William and George, his sister Jean, 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In keeping with Benjamin’s wishes there are no services. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Abraham House, 417 N. Washington St. Rome, NY 13440. G.F. ZIMMER FUNERAL HOME Chittenango 315-687-3366 http://www.lastingmemories.com/benjamin-ostrander