Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes Inc
3 Preston St
Earlville, NY 13332
(315) 691-2462
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes Inc
3 Preston St
Earlville, NY 13332
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Mary's Church
Hamilton, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BERENICE OSBORNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BERENICE D. OSBORNE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BERENICE D. OSBORNE Obituary
EARLVILLE - Mrs. Berenice D. Osborne, 93 of South Main Street, Earlville, NY, passed peacefully on July 9, 2019 at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1pm Thursday, July 18, 2019 at St. Mary’s Church, 16 Wylie St., Hamilton, followed by interment in the Earlville Cemetery.Friends are invited to call at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 3 Preston St., Earlville on Thursday from 10am until 12pm.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com? Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes, Inc. ?
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now