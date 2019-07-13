|
EARLVILLE - Mrs. Berenice D. Osborne, 93 of South Main Street, Earlville, NY, passed peacefully on July 9, 2019 at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1pm Thursday, July 18, 2019 at St. Mary’s Church, 16 Wylie St., Hamilton, followed by interment in the Earlville Cemetery.Friends are invited to call at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 3 Preston St., Earlville on Thursday from 10am until 12pm.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com? Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes, Inc. ?
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on July 14, 2019