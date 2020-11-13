ONEIDA – Constance M. Bernholz, 68, of Maple Drive, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held 11:30 AM, Wednesday from St. Patrick’s Church, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Reverend Michael Carmola, her cousin. Interment will be made in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Friends may call from 2-5 PM Tuesday at the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, 260 Main St., Oneida. Contributions, in her memory, may be made to Great Swamp Conservancy, 8375 N Main St, Canastota, NY 13032. A full obituary will appear in Tuesday’s edition of the Oneida Dispatch. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com
