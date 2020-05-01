Bernice "Maudie" Marzullo
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernice “Maudie” MarzulloApril 26, 2020Maudie, 84, passed away peacefully, with her furries by her side, on Sunday, April 26, 2020.A Bridgeport/Chittenango native, she spent 30 years in Lyncourt with “her man” Frank Marzullo. She baked every day, taking great pride in providing sweets for everyone’s birthdays at the bar. Maudie enjoyed watching SU basketball, the NY Yanks, doing word search puzzles and playing cards. She was involved in several pitch leagues where it was understood that she would be the “all time score keeper.” She also enjoyed clambakes with her group of best friends from Mickey’s. But most of all she loved her family fiercely. Graduating as the Salutatorian of the Class of 1953 from Chittenango High, she went on to start her career at Carrier. There she was actively involved in the Carrier Recreation Club, was secretary of the Carrier Women’s Club and was a card carrying member of the Home Bureau. Maudie retired from Carrier after nearly 30 years and spent the next 25 happily tending bar and enjoying her children and grandchildren.Maudie is lovingly survived by her children, Colleen Charette (Chittenango); William “Bill” Olmsted (Lakeport), Renee “Bean” Olmsted (Oneida) who will miss her every single day, and Michael Marzullo (Deb) (Brewerton). She adored and was so proud of her grandchildren Robert Charette (Amy); James, Ken (Nicole), Maria (Chase), Zach and Zoe Olmsted. She shared Frankie, Stephanie, Matt, Amanda and Heather with Frank and several great grandchildren who gave her so much happiness. She also loved her many nieces, nephews, friends and so many others that became her adopted kids. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Frank Marzullo, great grandson, Aadon Blu Olmsted, daughter in law, Barb Olmsted, Sally Jones, her parents, and siblings. We all loved you so much momma. We are glad you found your peace.Maudie’s family would like to express their heartfelt gratefulness for those that cared for her when she needed them most: Patty Gorman, Melissa Piersall, Cindy Richmond Garrow, Elizabeth Colvin and Mary Beth Pastore Schwartz. We could not have done this without all of you loving her so. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no calling hours or funeral. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Chittenango. We are heartbroken that we can’t give Maudie the sendoff that she so deserves and that we do not get to hear the many stories that you would have shared about her. Please put those in a card for us to enjoy, laugh and cry. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation made out to Renee Olmsted for Aadon’s Peace Fund and mailing to 3776 Highland Ave, Oneida NY 13421, plant a tree, hang a birdfeeder or adopt a pet. Peace. G.F. ZIMMER F.H. CHITTENANGO 315-345-2601 http://www.lastingmemories.com/bernice-maudie-marzullo

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
G. F. Zimmer Funeral Home
702 Legion Dr
Chittenango, NY 13037
315-687-3366
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
View Printed Guest Book
14 entries
Maudie, Doughnuts from the bakery in Chittenango, peanut brittle and cookies. She took care of everyone. May you find comfort in all your special memories. RIP Maudie.
Ellen
Bill & Family- your Mom was a wonderful lady and truly one-of-a-kind!! Mom to all that knew her .. she will be greatly missed
Lori Phelps
Bill Colleen Renee and to the entire family Maudie will be dearly missed she was a fun Loving person to be around. She was like a mother to me and like a grandmother to everybody. Our thoughts love and prayers all with you all at this time and always. God Bless.
Ed,Heidi,Maya,David Earl
Colleen, Bill, and Renee. My heart hurts for our family's loss. Many prayers for you all. Love you.
Cindie
Family
I am so sorry for your loss. Your mom was a wonderful woman and I know she will be missed. Bean, Bill, and Colleen I pray God gives you comfort and peace in your time of sorrow.
Colleen Whidden
Friend
She was a wonderful woman all the days of her life. My heart goes out to Bean, Bill, and Colleen. May God give you comfort and peace in your time of sorrow.
Colleen Whidden
Friend
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family .
Diane+Bob Belge
Colleen, Bill, Renee and children, I am heart broken right along with you. She was truly a angel. I love you guys..
Valerie Sternberg
Our thoughts and prayers are with Colleen and her family at this time of sorrow and loss....❤ We love you
Thom&Julie
Mike, Deb and family, I am so sorry for your loss. Thinking of you at this terrible time and hoping you find peace and comfort in your memories.
Heidi and Kevin See
She made the best chocolate chip cookies and peanut brittle. She will be missed for sure. Love always.
Angela
Family
Colleen and Bill, Roger and I are so so sorry for loss our prayers are with you and your family.
Nancy Brownell
Colleen and Bill Roger and I are so very sorry for your loss.Our prayers are with you and the family.
Nancy Brownell
My thoughts and prayers are with Colleen and her family at this time of sorrow and loss....❤
Ronald Tull
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved