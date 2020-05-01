Bernice “Maudie” MarzulloApril 26, 2020Maudie, 84, passed away peacefully, with her furries by her side, on Sunday, April 26, 2020.A Bridgeport/Chittenango native, she spent 30 years in Lyncourt with “her man” Frank Marzullo. She baked every day, taking great pride in providing sweets for everyone’s birthdays at the bar. Maudie enjoyed watching SU basketball, the NY Yanks, doing word search puzzles and playing cards. She was involved in several pitch leagues where it was understood that she would be the “all time score keeper.” She also enjoyed clambakes with her group of best friends from Mickey’s. But most of all she loved her family fiercely. Graduating as the Salutatorian of the Class of 1953 from Chittenango High, she went on to start her career at Carrier. There she was actively involved in the Carrier Recreation Club, was secretary of the Carrier Women’s Club and was a card carrying member of the Home Bureau. Maudie retired from Carrier after nearly 30 years and spent the next 25 happily tending bar and enjoying her children and grandchildren.Maudie is lovingly survived by her children, Colleen Charette (Chittenango); William “Bill” Olmsted (Lakeport), Renee “Bean” Olmsted (Oneida) who will miss her every single day, and Michael Marzullo (Deb) (Brewerton). She adored and was so proud of her grandchildren Robert Charette (Amy); James, Ken (Nicole), Maria (Chase), Zach and Zoe Olmsted. She shared Frankie, Stephanie, Matt, Amanda and Heather with Frank and several great grandchildren who gave her so much happiness. She also loved her many nieces, nephews, friends and so many others that became her adopted kids. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Frank Marzullo, great grandson, Aadon Blu Olmsted, daughter in law, Barb Olmsted, Sally Jones, her parents, and siblings. We all loved you so much momma. We are glad you found your peace.Maudie’s family would like to express their heartfelt gratefulness for those that cared for her when she needed them most: Patty Gorman, Melissa Piersall, Cindy Richmond Garrow, Elizabeth Colvin and Mary Beth Pastore Schwartz. We could not have done this without all of you loving her so. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no calling hours or funeral. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Chittenango. We are heartbroken that we can’t give Maudie the sendoff that she so deserves and that we do not get to hear the many stories that you would have shared about her. Please put those in a card for us to enjoy, laugh and cry. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation made out to Renee Olmsted for Aadon’s Peace Fund and mailing to 3776 Highland Ave, Oneida NY 13421, plant a tree, hang a birdfeeder or adopt a pet. Peace. G.F. ZIMMER F.H. CHITTENANGO 315-345-2601 http://www.lastingmemories.com/bernice-maudie-marzullo
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from May 1 to May 3, 2020.