BERNHARD’S BAY- Bert D. Hyland, 87, of Route 49, passed away on February 26, 2019, as a result of a motor vehicle accident.Born in Munnsville on September 23, 1931, he was the son of Davis H. and Emma Thurston Hyland. A lifelong resident of the area, Bert was a graduate of Stockbridge Valley Central School. He married Sharriee Walker, who passed away in 1987. Bert then married Judith Snyder Tarnacki, who passed away in 2017.Prior to his retirement, Bert was employed by the Carrier Corporation for thirty years. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean War in 1952-54. He was a member of the Oneida Owl’s Club, Nest 1606 and the Durhamville Veteran’s Club. Bert enjoyed bowling, traveling and snowmobiling and was a member of a snowmobiling club. He was of the protestant faith.Surviving are: two daughters and one son-in-law, Deborah Eaton Williams of Florida and Brenda and Kim Thomas of Oneida; one son, Gary Hyland of Sherrill; one step-daughter, Trisha Ryan of Camden; two step-sons, Mike Tarnacki of Bernhard’s Bay and Stephen Tarnacki of Fredericksburg, VA; numerous grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one brother and two sisters. He was predeceased by three sisters.Friends may call at the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida on Sunday, March 10, 2019, from 1-3PM. A reception will immediately follow at the Oneida Owl’s Club, Vanderbilt Avenue and all are welcome. Spring interment will take place in Verona Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Durhamville Veteran’s Club. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/bert-d-hyland
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2019