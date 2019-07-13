Oneida Daily Dispatch Obituaries
|
CANASTOTA - Betty M. Boyce, 80, of Canastota (Whitelaw), passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 12, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse.She was born on March 11, 1939, in Louisville, NY, the daughter of the late Howard and Bernice (Dumas) Rouselle.Betty spent her early years in Madrid, NY, attending the Madrid schools. She has lived in Canastota for the past 47 years. She enjoyed spending many winters in Florida.She enjoyed doing housework, bird watching, traveling, watching New York Yankees baseball games, and spending time with her family.Betty married Gerald G. Boyce on February 2, 1957, in Potsdam.Surviving besides her husband, Gerald, are: two sons, Duane Boyce of Canastota, and Jason Boyce and his companion, Samantha Alessi, of Rochester; a daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Duane Risley of Canastota; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Ricky Rouselle, and Jerry and Darlene Rouselle, all of Syracuse; four sisters and three brothers-in-law, Susan and Marty Bryant of Phoenix, NY, Sally Smith of Central Square, Debbie and Robert Wright of Syracuse, and Bonnie and Robert Guerun of St. Petersburg, FL; six grandchildren, Kimberly Buell, Paula Perior, Danielle Perior, Desiree Boyce, Anthony Perior, and Maria Boyce; twenty-two great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; as well several nieces, nephews and cousins.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. The Rev. Anthony F. Tosti will officiate. Burial will be in St. Agatha’s Cemetery, Canastota. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In her memory, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908, with envelopes available at the funeral home. J. HOMER BALL FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.jhomerballfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/betty-m-boyce
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on July 14, 2019
