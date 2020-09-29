Vernon-Beverley J. (Champney) Mackey, age 92, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Oneida Healthcare Center. Born on March 14, 1928 a daughter of the late Nathan and Edna (Seifert) Champney. Raised and educated locally, she graduated from Utica School of Commerce in December 1946. She later became certified as a Notary Public, which she maintained throughout her life. On October 25, 1947 she married Robert F. Mackey whom she shared 60 years with prior to his death on August 20, 2007. Bev led a very active life both socially and professionally. She began her lengthy career waitressing at Dibbles Inn, Vernon which lasted fifteen years (ironically, after a day of work there she met her future husband). She was employed by the National Bank of Vernon for 53 years with an exempliary record as well as working with Mr. Cook of Cook and Ringrose. Despite her unwavering dedication, she wasunceremoniously relieved of her duties to be replaced by a younger generation. Bev moved on to various part time jobs including Oneida Home Store and Olde Canning Factory. For many years she worked for the Village and Town of Vernon as Deputy Town Clerk, she continued this from 2004 to present which she truly enjoyed the work and the people she worked with. Her hobbies were abundant and included: Gardening (especially roses), picture taking, embroidery, painting anything she could get her hands on and she spent many years making and decorating special occasion cakes. Cooking was usually the last thing on her mind with these exceptions: Chocolate chip cookies, deviled eggs, baked ziti and of course her infamous strawberry-banana jello bowl. Bev is survived by two daughters, Nadine Daniszewski of Vernon and Christine Tersten of Whitesboro, NY, her favorite son in law Steve Tersten whom she shared many coffee klatches with. Survivors include grandchildren: Tyson (Kathleen) Arnold, Michael (Dana) Arnold and Austin (Danielle) Tersten, Alexis and Katlyn (Eldin) Tersten. She is survived by one brother Ronald B. (Mary) Champney. As well as son in law George Seifert and numerous others. She was predeceased by siblings, Ward, Alcenia, Velma and Shirley.Bev was predeceased by her husband Robert and her son in law Dr. Edward Daniszewski. She was also predeceased by her favorite (and they both never let us forget it) daughter, Diana Marie Seifert.Funeral services were held at the convenience of the family on September 29, 2020 at St. Patrick's Cemetery.In lieu of flowers kindly consider contributions to Clear Path for Veterans 1223 Salt Springs Road,Chittenango, NY 13037 (ClearPathForVets.com
