Ironside Funeral Home
342 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-2978
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Ironside Funeral Home
342 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Ironside Funeral Home
342 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
1929 - 2019
Beverly Dupre Obituary
Beverly D. Dupre, 89, formerly of Galavotti Place, Canastota, died Monday morning, September 9, 2019, at Crouse Community Center, Morrisville, where she had been a resident since April 22, 2019.Beverly was born on September 21, 1929, in Canastota, the daughter of Fred and Clarena Munderback Gustin, Sr. A lifelong resident of the Canastota area, she attended the Canastota Central Schools.On June 2, 1956, she married Arthur L. Dupre in Canastota. Mr. Dupre died on August 6, 1993.Beverly was employed as a cafeteria worker for 15 years in the Canastota School District, retiring in 1998.Beverly loved spending time with her family and always cherished those special moments when family memories were made. Her other interests included crocheting and camping.Surviving are three children; Brian A. Dupre (Valarie Redhead), of Canastota, Denise M. Molinari, of Chittenango, and David A. (Jill) Dupre, Sr., of Cheektowaga; eight grandchildren, Christopher Dupre (Alicia Lane), Matthew Molinari (Rebecca Marris), Daniel Dupre (Jessica Bettis), Rebecca Dickinson, David (Michelle) Dupre, Courtney Dupre (Christian Radford), Thomas (Carrie) Molinari, and Kayla Dupre (Will Peterson); fourteen great-grandchildren; one brother, Rolland (Donna) Gustin, of Canastota; two sisters-in-law; Joyce Gustin and Frances Gustin, both of Canastota and many nieces and nephews. Beverly was pre-deceased by one sister; Shirley Post; four brothers; Fred Jr, Richard, Lee and Allen Gustin; and a son-in-law, Steven Molinari.Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 1:00 PM from the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. James Brownell officiating. Interment will be made in Lenox Rural Cemetery, Canastota. Friends are invited and may call on Saturday prior to the service from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home, 342 Main Street, Oneida. Memorial contributions may be made to Greater Lenox Ambulance Service, 1 Leland G Wright Ave, Canastota, NY 13032.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Sept. 12, 2019
