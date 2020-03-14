|
|
Beverly H. Peet, 90, from Sherrill, died on March 14, 2020, at Oneida Health Extended Care Facility, where she has resided for three years.Beverly was born on December 6, 1929, the daughter of the late Albro D. and Ada Smith Hall. Beverly graduated from Central and North Syracuse High School in 1947.Beverly married Jack C. Peet on December 20, 1947, in Syracuse. They have lived most of their marriage in Sherrill. Their union lasted almost 66 years, until Jack's death on November 30, 2013.Beverly held various part time jobs throughout her life, but her favorite "job" was her volunteer work at the Sherrill-Kenwood Library.She was a prolific knitter, a voracious reader, an enthusiastic bridge player, dedicated wine drinker, loved her Wednesday morning bowling league at the CAC, and loved her getaways to "girl scout camp" on White Lake, with her closest girlfriends. Beverly and Jack loved vacationing at Ocean Dunes resort, in Maine, in the spring and fall.Surviving are her three daughters; Sheila (Charles) Parry, of North Syracuse, Valerie Taylor, of Seattle, WA, Charlene (Alex) Rowe, of Oneida, and her son; Bradley (Irene) Peet, of Clarksville, TN. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Ian Tourville, and Heather Tourville, of New Hampshire; and Jacklynn (Carl) Gerhardt, Sherrill. Three great-grandchildren, Carly and Scarlett Gerhardt and Alexander Gerhardt, all of Sherrill. Beverly was predeceased by her brothers, Albro E. and Richard C. Hall.The family wishes to thank the wonderful nurses and staff on the 4th floor of Oneida Health ECF for loving Beverly almost as much as we do. Thank you just isn't enough for all the wonderful care you gave her. It will never be forgotten.Per Beverly's request, there will be no public services. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., 342 Main Street, Oneida. Memorial contributions may be made to the Oneida Health ECF Activities Department, 323 Genesee St., Oneida, NY, 13421 or the Sherrill-Kenwood Free Library, 543 Sherrill Rd., Sherrill, NY, 13461. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence atwww.ironsidefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/beverly-peet
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020