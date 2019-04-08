|
SHERRILL- Beverly W. Adams, 79, formerly of Sherrill, passed away on April 6, 2019, to join her husband of fifty-nine years, who passed away just twelve days prior, in the Extended Care Facility of the Oneida Healthcare Center, where she had been a resident for the past three and one half years.Born in Oneida on June 14, 1939, she was the daughter of Carl and Luella Mumford Wilson. A lifelong resident of the area, Beverly was a graduate of Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Central School, Class of 1958. She married Charles O. Adams on September 5, 1959 in Vernon. Mr. Adams passed away on March 25, 2019.Beverly was formerly employed as a secretary to James Moran with Vernon Downs and had previously been employed with Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Central Schools as a library aid in the high school. Beverly was fun loving and was always happy. She took great joy in her children and enjoyed playing with her grandchildren. One of her favorite things to do was to attend all her grandchildren’s sporting events with her husband. Beverly enjoyed antiquing in Bouckville and wintering in Florida with her husband Charles. She was a communicant of St. Helena’s Church.Surviving are: four daughters and one son-in-law, Susan and Joel Agan of Sherrill, Amy Adams of Rome, Paula Turco of Cortland and Julie Winn of New London; one son and daughter-in-law, Robert C. and Victoria L. Adams of Sherrill; ten grandchildren, Jack Adams, Abigail Adams, Charlee Adams, Dillon Adams, Megan Turco, Erica Turco, Paul Turco, Gracie Winn and Cole Winn; two great-grandchildren, Myla and Elijah; one sister and brother-in-law, Prudence and Raymond Prey of Batavia; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles and Barbara Wilson of Sherrill and Richard and Rosemary Wilson of LaFayette and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a grandson Ryan Cooper.Funeral services will be held 11AM, Thursday, April 11, 2019 from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida. There are no public hours of visitation. Interment will be made in St. Helena’s Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Sherrill-Kenwood Volunteer Fire Department or to the Alzheimer’s Association. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/beverly-w-adams
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2019