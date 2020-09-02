1/
Canastota, NY -Blaine C. Cook, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center in Syracuse. Blaine was born in Middletown, NY on September 11, 1938 a son of the late George L. and Lola E. (Howard) Cook. He was raised and educated in Middletown where he graduated from High School. He later continued his education at SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry of Syracuse University, where he was awarded a Bachelor’s Degree. Mr. Cook was a proud U.S. Air Force Veteran serving from 1957-1963. On September 3, 1960, in Middletown, NY he married the former Carol A. Petzko. The couple shared in a union blessed with over 59 years of marriage. Mr. Cook retired from the Canastota Housing Authority where he served as the Executive Director for twenty-five years. An avid outdoorsman Blaine enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening and enjoyed being with his family. Blaine is survived by his wife, Carol; a son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Christine Cook of Chester, NY; a daughter, Christie Fiore of Johnstown, NY; and five grandchildren, Tyler Cook, Abby Cook, and Lyndsey, Emma, and Landon Fiore. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and in-laws, Jeanne Cook of Rock Hill, NY, Anne Cook of Los Alamitos, CA, Mary Ann and David Sigler of Middletown, and Paul and Linda Petzko. of Tennessee. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Lee, Ralph, and Glenn Cook. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday afternoon from 1:00-2:00 at the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc. 201 James Street, Canastota, NY. Mr. Cook’s funeral will take place immediately following calling hours on Tuesday at 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Please consider memorial contributions in Blaine’s memory to the Great Swamp Conservancy, 8375 North Main Street, Canastota, NY 13032. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.www.jhomerballfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/blaine-c-cook

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
J. Homer Ball Funeral Home
SEP
8
Funeral
02:00 PM
J. Homer Ball Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
J. Homer Ball Funeral Home
201 James St
Canastota, NY 13032
315-697-2294
