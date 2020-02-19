|
Bonney L. Hartzog, 72, of Halstead Rd., McConnellsville, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Rome Memorial Hospital after being stricken at home.Graveside services will be held in Maple Flats Cemetery in the spring. Family and friends are invited on Monday, February 24, 2020, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., 342 Main St., Oneida. Memorial contributions may be made in Bonney’s memory to the Syracuse VA Medical Center, 800 Irving Ave., Syracuse, NY 13210. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2020