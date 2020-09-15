MUNNSVILLE- Bonnie Curtis, 73, of Munnsville, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at the Oneida Healthcare ECF. She was born Sept. 22, 1946, in Oneida; the daughter of the late Gilbert and Bessie Eisman Jabot and was a graduate of Oneida High School Class of 1965. For 43 years, she was employed at Smith Lee in Oneida. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Church and belonged to the Owl's Nest. Bonnie is survived by her husband of 45 years, Dean Curtis; two sons, Dean Curtis (Brodi Skubon) and Scott Curtis; two grandchildren, Brenah and Danika Curtis; sister-in-law, Nancy Jabot; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Dawn Krueger Nancy Lawton. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers and sister, Gilbert, Robert, Ralph and Betty. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Oneida. Interment will follow in St. Helena's Cemetery, Oneida. CDC and NYS guidelines will be followed. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are with Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home, Oneida. To express sympathy, please visit coolican-mcsweeney.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/bonnie-curtis