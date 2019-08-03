|
Bonnie (Virgil) Edwards, a long-time resident of Huntington Station, NY and originally from Munnsville, NY, passed away comfortably on the eve of November 29, 2018 at the Hospice Care Center in Melville, NY.Born May 27, 1944 in Oneida to the late Richard K. Virgil and Rosamond (Hollenbeck) Virgil of Munnsville, NY. She graduated from Stockbridge Valley Central School and went on to receive her Associates degree in secretarial science from Mohawk Valley Community College. After graduation, she married Ronald P. Edwards and moved to Long Island as a secretary for the Gumman Corporation. She retired from Grumman-Northrup as an executive administrative associate in 1995.She is survived by her brother Michael Virgil and his Barbara, her two sons Christian and Michael Edwards, five grandsons, a granddaughter, and several nieces and nephews. For her 74 years with us, she was many things to many people: granddaughter, daughter, big sister, friend, high school class president, musician, wife, practical joker, animal lover (especially Airedale terriers), role-model, administrative secretary at Northrup Grumman aerospace, chef, mother, interior decorator, fierce advocate, grandmother, confidant, and hero.Bonnie was cremated per her wishes at M. A. Connell funeral home in Huntington, NY shortly after her passing. Her remains will be buried at Stockbridge Cemetery in Munnsville, NY on Saturday, August 10th at 11am at the family plot. http://www.lastingmemories.com/bonnie-virgil-edwards
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019