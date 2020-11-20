Bradley L. Davis, Sr., 56, of West St., Oneida, formerly of Camden, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse where he had been a patient since October 8, 2020.Graveside services will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Westdale Cemetery at 1:00 PM. There are no public calling hours. The funeral home staff respectively asks you to wear a facial covering and practice social distancing. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., 342 Main St., Oneida. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com