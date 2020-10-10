1/1
Brandan Lindsey
CONSTANTIA . . . Brandan P. Lindsey, 33, of Constantia, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020, following injuries sustained in an automobile accident.He was born on June 27, 1987, in Rome, the son of Patrick Lindsey and Annmarie (Ghion) Lindsey.Brandan lived in Sylvan Beach and Constantia, attending the Oneida schools.He worked for Middleton Masonary in Sylvan Beach for several years.Brandan enjoyed fishing, music, driving cars, and spending time with his family and friends.Surviving are: his fiancé, Heather Grasso; one son, Braydan Lindsey of Cleveland; two daughters, Rhylee Linsdey and Avereigh Scheuer, both of Cleveland; his mother, Annmarie Lindsey of Canastota; paternal grandmother, Helen Lindsey of Sylvan Beach; two brothers, Hunter Shampine and his companion, Aleahann Campolo, of Canastota; and Logan Shampine of Lee Center; and Braydan and Rhylee’s mother, Brittney Blair; as well as aunts and uncles. Brandan was predeceased by his father, Patrick Lindsey; and a sister, Brittany Lindsey.All are welcome to attend a Celebration of his Life from 11 a.m. – till, on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 31 Frederick Street, Constantia, NY. Arrangements are under the supervision of the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota, NY 13032. Share condolences at jhomerballfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/brandan-p-lindsey

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J. Homer Ball Funeral Home
201 James St
Canastota, NY 13032
315-697-2294
