Brett James Palmer, 38, raised in Canastota, NY, residing in Philadelphia, died September 21, 2020 after a long struggle with depression related to Huntington’s Disease. He is survived by his partner of 17 years, husband of 7, Jonathan Hojnacki; grandmother Sylvia of Whitelaw, NY; father Deane, sisters Mari Palmer and Sarah Doroshenko, her husband Jonathan Doroshenko and sons Alexander and Camden, all of Canastota. He is predeceased by his mother, Gerri Palmer (Buell).A life-long learner, Brett earned degrees at the University at Albany – B.A. 2005, Widener University – M.Ed. 2008, and Clarion University – M.S. Library Science 2015. He worked as Project Coordinator at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Adolescent Initiative, House & Ballroom Mpowerment project to reduce HIV transmission in the Black and Latino LGBTQ community, as the Regional Resource Coordinator HIV/AIDS at the Department of Health and Human Services, and, since 2016, as an Information Literacy Librarian at Peirce College.A lover of books, art, genealogy, and Apple products, Brett was deeply caring, thoughtful, and quick of wit. He was always well-coiffed and had a smile that could turn your day around.Ever the advocate for science, Brett has donated his body to advance research into Huntington’s Disease.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The University at Albany Foundation, PO Box 761, Albany, NY 12201, or to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, hdsa.org http://www.lastingmemories.com/brett-james-palmer