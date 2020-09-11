CAMDEN- Brittany Elizabeth Jones, 34, of Camden, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. She was born Aug. 11, 1986 in Rome, N.Y.; a daughter of John A. & Elizabeth Cole Jones. Brittany was a homemaker who devoted her life to her children and her many friends. She had such a joy and zest for life and didn’t pass up the opportunity to share her joy with family and friends. Brittany is survived by her four children, Aiden Griffin, Madison Elizabeth, Ivy Marie, and Elliott James; her significant other, Chad Makley; her parents, Elizabeth ‘Beth’ Braun, Anderson, S.C., her father, John and Janine Jones, Canastota, N.Y.; maternal grandfather, Robert W. Cole, Inverness, Fla.; two sisters, Brandy Leigh-Anne Jones-Dentrone, Vernon, N.Y., Brooke Maureen Jones, Williamstown, N.Y.; a half-sister, Kara Rose Otts; half-brother, Richard Steven Otts, Canastota, N.Y.; a very close friend and his family, Mathew Pritchard; along with several step-brothers and sisters. Services were held Saturday under the direction of LaRobardiere Funeral Home, Inc., Camden, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brittany’s Family Relief via GoFundMe.com
. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.larobardierefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/brittany-elizabeth-jones