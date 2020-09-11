1/1
Brittany Elizabth Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brittany's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAMDEN- Brittany Elizabeth Jones, 34, of Camden, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. She was born Aug. 11, 1986 in Rome, N.Y.; a daughter of John A. & Elizabeth Cole Jones. Brittany was a homemaker who devoted her life to her children and her many friends. She had such a joy and zest for life and didn't pass up the opportunity to share her joy with family and friends. Brittany is survived by her four children, Aiden Griffin, Madison Elizabeth, Ivy Marie, and Elliott James; her significant other, Chad Makley; her parents, Elizabeth 'Beth' Braun, Anderson, S.C., her father, John and Janine Jones, Canastota, N.Y.; maternal grandfather, Robert W. Cole, Inverness, Fla.; two sisters, Brandy Leigh-Anne Jones-Dentrone, Vernon, N.Y., Brooke Maureen Jones, Williamstown, N.Y.; a half-sister, Kara Rose Otts; half-brother, Richard Steven Otts, Canastota, N.Y.; a very close friend and his family, Mathew Pritchard; along with several step-brothers and sisters. Services were held Saturday under the direction of LaRobardiere Funeral Home, Inc., Camden, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brittany's Family Relief via GoFundMe.com. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.larobardierefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oneida Daily Dispatch on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LaRobardiere Funeral Home, Inc.
109 Main Street
Camden, NY 13316
(315) 245-2220
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by oneidadispatch.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved