Brooke L. Smith, 6, of Utica, passed away on June 6, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Utica after an accident.Private graveside services will be held at Lenox Rural Cemetery, Canastota. Visitation with COVID-19 restrictions are Friday, June 12, 2020, from 10 AM to Noon at the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., 342 Main St., Oneida. Please remember your face covering. Contributions to https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-bury-a-beautiful-baby-girl?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1. Arrangements by Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., 342 Main St., Oneida, www.ironsidefuneralhome.com
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.