Bruce B. Owens, 66, formerly of Canastota, passed away December 20, 2019 at his home with his wife at his side. Born in Oneida, June 22, 1953, he was the son of Seward & Ann Boughton Owens. He graduated from Canastota High School, the Class of 1971 and from St Lawrence University. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Monica and her family, and by his sister and brother-in-law Marie & Charles Albee of Chittenango, their children and grandchildren. http://www.lastingmemories.com/bruce-b-owens
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020