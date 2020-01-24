|
CANASTOTA - Bruce E. Wales, 92, of East Chapel Street, passed away on January 22, 2020 in Oneida Health.Born in Fulton on October 22, 1927, Bruce was the son of George and Mary Elizabeth Pinkney Wales. He married Elissa Galavotti in St. Agatha’s Church on October 13, 1956.Prior to his retirement, Bruce had been employed with Galavotti Painting Inc., for forty years. After retirement, he enjoyed spending time at ABC Farms. He served in the Merchant Marines in 1945 and the United States Army from 1950-1952.Bruce was a member of the Central Painter’s Union, the Canastota American Legion, Post 140 and a former member of the Canastota Lions Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, watching sports, bowling and his backyard fishpond. Bruce was a communicant of St. Agatha’s Church.Surviving besides his wife Elissa are; two sons, Robert Wales and Peter Wales, both of Canastota; one grandson, Patrick Wales; several nieces and nephews and many extended Galavotti family members on Elissa’s side. He was predeceased by two sisters, Patricia Wales and Judith Wales and a brother Richard Wales.Funeral services will be held at 9AM, Monday January 27, 2020 from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 300 South Peterboro Street, Canastota and 9:30AM from St. Agatha’s Church, where the funeral Mass will be celebrated by the Reverend Stephen Wirkes, pastor. Interment will be made in St. Agatha’s Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday, from 1-4PM. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota http://www.lastingmemories.com/bruce-e-wales
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Jan. 26, 2020