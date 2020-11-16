1/
Bruce G. Wright
LEE CENTER- Bruce G. Wright, 70, of Lee Center, N.Y., departed this life on Saturday Oct. 31,2020. As per the family’s request a celebration of his life will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday Nov. 18,2020, at the Cremation Center at Woodlawn Cemetery, 800 Grant Blvd. Syracuse, N.Y. All guest must adhere to Covid-19 restrictions must where a mask over nose and mouth. Arrangements are under the guidance of John L. Matt Funeral Home, Chadwicks - New Hartford, N.Y. To send an online greeting go to: www.johnlmattfuneralhome.com

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John L. Matt Funeral Home
3309 Oneida St
Chadwicks, NY 13319
(315) 737-7310
